WAUSEON — Area farmers have the opportunity to participate in workshops and meetings in coming weeks, according to information released by Eric Richer of the Fulton County OSU extension office.
The enrollment period for the new Farm Bill is now through March 16. Program choice can be made anytime now, but Richer encourages farmers to attend a Farm Bill meeting to make an informed decision. He also recommends obtaining farm information prior to attending a meeting.
“You can get your farm information to review your base and yield information prior to making the selection for 2019-20 crops; request the 156 form for each farm number at FSA. This Farm Bill will allow you to update your PLC (base) yield and should be considered only if it benefits that FSA parcel; yields (certified yields) must be proven if spot checked (crop insurance yields = easiest proof). The ARC-IC program has recently received some attention in counties where whole FSA farms were prevented from planting. This is no different in Fulton County — ARC-IC should be considered where farms were prevented from planting in 2019. Come to one of the Farm Bill meetings referenced to hear the full information on program selection, yield updates and ask questions,” Richer said.
Meetings coming up are Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, and Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Pettisville High School ag room (door 12, southwest corner), 232 Summit St., Pettisville. Additional meetings have been or will be held in adjacent counties. RSVP’s are not needed.
In a partnership with the four-county ADAMhs Board, OSU Extension will be offering three mental health first aide trainings. The mental health first aid course is appropriate for anyone 18 years and older who wants to learn how to help a person who may be experiencing a mental health related crisis or problem. This training is specifically targeted for our rural populations and our agriculture community. Variety of topics covered including anxiety and depression. Cost is $15 per person and the training is an 8-hour course. Ag professionals are strongly encourage to participate.
The training will be offered Tuesday at the Williams County OSU Extension; Jan. 23 at the Defiance County OSU Extension; and Jan. 30 at the Fulton County OSU Extension.
Also recommended by Richer is the Transitioning the Family Farm, a two-night series on Jan. 28 and Feb 11. Topics for discussion will be estate planning, communication among all generations, wills, and entity determination. Cost is $20 per farm family per night.
The Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day will be held Jan. 17 at Founder’s Hall on the Sauder Village campus, Archbold, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It includes a 3-hour private pesticide recertification plus one hour fertilizer; 2.5 hours commercial recertification including 2d, 2c, core and fertilizer; and 4 hours of CCA credits. Prepaid registration is $35 if postmarked by Wednesday.
Richer, Fulton County extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, may be contacted for more information on these events at 419-337-9210.
