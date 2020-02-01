For those interested in starting the conversation for a successful farm transition to the next generation, OSU Extension in northwest Ohio is holding two separate but identical farm transition meetings to assist farmers in navigating the farm transition process.
The first night will focus on the senior generation (all are invited) including estate and Medicaid planning, communication through the process, farm financial affairs and vision/management transition.
The second night will focus on the next generation (all are invited) including entity formation and use in transition planning, a recap of wills & trusts, accounting implications like capital gains, gifting and share valuation, and committing to the process. Local legal and accounting professionals will be teaching sessions along with local county extension educators.
For either program location, the cost is $20 per farm entity for both nights and including refreshments and materials.
In Fulton County, the two-night program will be held at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. Those interested in the Fulton County program, should download the registration form at www.go.osu.edu/fultonagprograms2020 or visit www.fulton.osu.edu.
Eric Richer of the OSU Extension Fulton County may be contacted at 419-337-9210.
In Paulding County, the two-night program will be held at the Paulding County Extension Office, 503 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding, Feb. 20 and 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. Those interested in the Paulding County program should visit www.paulding.osu.edu for registration details. Pre-registration closes Feb. 6.
Sarah Noggle of the OSU Extension Paulding County may be contacted at 419-399-8225.
