COLUMBUS (OSU) — Ohio State’s Farm Science Review (FSR), which turns 60 this year, plans to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future.
The premier agricultural education and industry exposition is set for Sept. 20–22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38, near London. Hosted by CFAES, the 60th FSR will focus on “Embracing Time and Change.”
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will feature more than 100 educational sessions including “Ask the Expert” talks, the most comprehensive field crop demonstrations in the United States, 600 exhibits, a career exploration fair, and immersive virtual reality videos of agricultural activities.
Visitors will also be able to see farming equipment from the 1960s to highlight all the advances that are available in farming today, said Nick Zachrich, FSR manager.
“The Ohio State University has been involved in the development and research of many practices — including no-till planting and implementation of the round bale — that are widely adopted on farms today,” he said.
“While many attending Farm Science Review this year will not remember farming as it was 60 years ago, we hope this is a year to reflect on how much the industry has advanced so that excitement will build for the future knowing how rapid technology is shaping many areas of our industry.”
Across the 100-acre exhibit area, attendees will also see new products and exhibitors, which will range in topics of interest including livestock, electric tractors, and other tractor improvements, in addition to the educational sessions and displays from OSU Extension, Zachrich said.
“For six decades, Farm Science Review has offered a gathering place for agriculture to showcase products, services, and education to the public to improve profitability, sustainability, and excitement for future possibilities,” he said. “As Farm Science Review reaches this milestone year for the 60th edition of bringing the industry together, there is a lot of optimism that the next 60 years will be full of new practices and technology that could be displayed at Farm Science Review.”
FSR hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 8 a.m. -4 p.m. Sept. 22. Presale tickets are $10 online at county offices of OSU Extension and at participating agribusinesses, or $15 at the gate. Children ages five and under are admitted free.
For more information visit fsr.osu.edu.
