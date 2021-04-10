With the start of the Spring farming season, Four County Career Center (FCCC) is doing their part in assisting the Ohio Farm Bureau in promoting farm safety by posting “Farm Safety Signs” around campus to help remind students and staff to slow down and move over while driving around farm equipment. FCCC is appreciative to the Henry County Farm Bureau for their continued support of the students and the Career Center. Shown displaying the promotional signs are, from left: Career Center FFA officers Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville); Adelei Wachtman (Fairview); Natalee Rose (Archbold); Alexis Miller-Gutierrez (Archbold); Ashley Creps (Delta); Henry County Farm Bureau board member, Mike Miller; Organization Director for Ohio Farm Bureau, Roy Norman; FCCC Superintendent, Tim Meister; FFA officers Kolby Stark (Edgerton); Mason Herman (Edgerton); and Luke Pahl (Ayersville).
