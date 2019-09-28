According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the 2019 average Ohio farm real estate value, including land and buildings, averaged $6,290 per acre.
Farm real estate values in Ohio were up 1.5 percent from 2018.
Ohio is in the Corn Belt region, which also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri. The Corn Belt region value was $6,100 per acre, down slightly from 2018.
The value of farmland in states bordering Ohio were: Indiana, $6,580 per acre; Kentucky, $3,820 per acre; Michigan, $4,960 per acre; Pennsylvania, $6,470 per acre; and West Virginia, $2,680 per acre.
Ohio’s cropland value increased 1.3 percent from the previous year to $6,400 per acre. The Corn Belt region’s average value fell slightly to $6,360 per acre. The average value of cropland in the U.S. increased $50 from 2018 to $4,100 per acre.
Ohio’s pasture value was $3,350 per acre, down 1% from 2018.
Ohio’s cropland cash rent was $155 per acre in 2019, up $3 from the previous year. Cropland cash rents in the Corn Belt region increased $2 from last year to $203 per acre.
The cropland cash rents in the states bordering Ohio were: Indiana, $194 per acre; Kentucky, $151 per acre; Michigan, $127 per acre; Pennsylvania, $94 per acre; and West Virginia, $43 per acre.
Pasture cash rents in the Corn Belt region increased 1.3% to $39.50 per acre. Pasture cash rent in the U.S. was $13 per acre.
