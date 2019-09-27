According to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, farm production expenditures in the United States were $354 billion for 2018, down from $357.8 billion in 2017. The 2018 total farm production expenditures are down 1.1% compared with 2017 total farm production expenditures. All but seven expenditure items showed a decrease from the previous year.

The four largest expenditures at the United States level total $178.1 billion and account for 50.3% of total expenditures in 2018. They include feed (15.2%), farm services (12.5%), livestock, poultry and related expenses (13.1%), and labor, 9.6%.

In 2018, the United States’ total farm expenditure average per farm is $175,169, down 0.4& from $175,935 in 2017. On average, United States farm operations spent $26,622 on feed, $22,911 on livestock, poultry and related expenses, $21,822 on farm services, and $16,775 on labor.

For 2017, United States farms spent an average of $26,798 on feed, $$21,193 on farm services, $20,455 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, and $17,702 on labor.

The United States’ economic sales class contributing most to the 2018 U.S. total expenditures is the $1,000,000-$4,999,999 class, with expenses of $113.3 billion (32.0% of the United States total), down 2.2% from the 2017 level of $115.9 billion. The next highest is the $5,000,000 and over class with $92.5 billion, up from $91.2 billion in 2017.

The Midwest region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, contributed the most to United States total expenditures with expenses of $104.7 billion (29.6%), down from $107.8 billion in 2017. Other regions, ranked by total expenditures, are the Plains at $91.7 billion (25.9%), West at $76.2 billion (21.5%), Atlantic at $45.0 billion (12.7%), and South at $36.3 billion (10.3%).

The Midwest decreased $3.1 billion from 2017, which is the largest regional decrease.

