According to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, farm production expenditures in the United States were $354 billion for 2018, down from $357.8 billion in 2017. The 2018 total farm production expenditures are down 1.1% compared with 2017 total farm production expenditures. All but seven expenditure items showed a decrease from the previous year.
The four largest expenditures at the United States level total $178.1 billion and account for 50.3% of total expenditures in 2018. They include feed (15.2%), farm services (12.5%), livestock, poultry and related expenses (13.1%), and labor, 9.6%.
In 2018, the United States’ total farm expenditure average per farm is $175,169, down 0.4& from $175,935 in 2017. On average, United States farm operations spent $26,622 on feed, $22,911 on livestock, poultry and related expenses, $21,822 on farm services, and $16,775 on labor.
For 2017, United States farms spent an average of $26,798 on feed, $$21,193 on farm services, $20,455 on livestock, poultry, and related expenses, and $17,702 on labor.
The United States’ economic sales class contributing most to the 2018 U.S. total expenditures is the $1,000,000-$4,999,999 class, with expenses of $113.3 billion (32.0% of the United States total), down 2.2% from the 2017 level of $115.9 billion. The next highest is the $5,000,000 and over class with $92.5 billion, up from $91.2 billion in 2017.
The Midwest region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin, contributed the most to United States total expenditures with expenses of $104.7 billion (29.6%), down from $107.8 billion in 2017. Other regions, ranked by total expenditures, are the Plains at $91.7 billion (25.9%), West at $76.2 billion (21.5%), Atlantic at $45.0 billion (12.7%), and South at $36.3 billion (10.3%).
The Midwest decreased $3.1 billion from 2017, which is the largest regional decrease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.