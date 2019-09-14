open house photo

Emerald Dairy Farm in Paulding County, owned and operated by Dennis and Laurie Schlatter and family, held an open house Sept. 7, inviting neighbors and friends to visit their new dairy barn. The previous barn had been destroyed in May after a storm came through and caused destruction on the farm. Approximately 350 friends and neighbors came to the open house and enjoyed a wonderful afternoon. Shown are Everett, Wyatt and Garrett Wilhelm, sons of Troy and Ashley Wilhelm, who are enjoying the view on the big green combine.

