COLUMBUS (OFBF) — Twenty-nine county Farm Bureaus were honored with Achievement Awards for outstanding programming over the past year during the 101st annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau Dec. 4-5.
“Our county Farm Bureaus had some really great programming this year,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “Their contributions had a positive impact in the agriculture industry as well as local communities. It’s great to see our county Farm Bureaus so heavily invested in their communities.”
Volunteer Farm Bureau members judged the projects, which represent excellence in local activities that support Ohio Farm Bureau’s strategic efforts. Those include programs to strengthen the organization and build membership, affect public policy, promote agriculture and enhance the organization’s relationship with long-standing partner Nationwide. The counties were placed in four divisions based on the size of their membership.
Collaboration Awards were also presented to county Farm Bureaus that worked together to create unique and effective programming.
Area counties receiving recognition for individual programs were Defiance for the Farm Family Health Screening program, Fulton for the Breakfast on the Farm program, and Henry for the Farmers Provide Flood Relief. Four northwest Ohio counties received a collaboration award. They were Allen, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert for the Ag District Signup Days project.
Other top individual counties and the programs are: Belmont: School Backpack Program; Carroll: Public Policy 2019 Programs; Coshocton: Breakfast on the Farm; Fayette: Discovery Camp; Hamilton: Farm to Family Bloom to Grow; Harrison: Public Policy 2019 Programs; Jackson-Vinton: Breakfast with Santa on the Farm.
Also, Jefferson,Communications and Outreach 2019 Programs; Logan, County Agriculture Impact Fund Reverse Raffle; Lorain, Brunch with a Farmer; Mercer, Birdseye View into Agriculture; Montgomery, Grow Where You are Planted; Morrow, Farm Tour; Muskingum, Dinner on the Farm; Pike, Farm Family Retro Picnic and Rural Safety Day; Ross, MADE on the Farm; Shelby, Farm to Table and More; and Tuscarawas, Public Policy 2019 Programs.
Collaboration awards were presented to: Carroll and Tuscarawas, Sowing the Seeds for Agriculture’s Future; and Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull, Farm, Business, Land and Homeowners Conference.
