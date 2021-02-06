The Defiance-Fulton-Henry-Williams County Farm Bureau is accepting applications for a $500 scholarship for a student in each county. The Henry County scholarship is given in memory of Sarah Leaders.
A completed information sheet and application are due by April 1. Information may be mailed to: Defiance-Fulton-Henry-Williams County Farm Bureau, P.O. Box 53099, Pettisville, Ohio, 43553; or emailed to fhwd@ofbf.org.
Requirements include:
• applicants must be a son or daughter of a current Defiance, Fulton, Henry, or Williams County Farm Bureau member.
• must be a 2021 graduating high school senior.
• applicants must apply, be accepted, and plan to attend a college or technical school in the fall of 2021.
• applicants majoring in agriculture and/or science areas will have first preference. However, all applications will be reviewed.
• applicants must complete the first term in college and receive at least a 2.25 grade-point average or better or forfeit the scholarship. Payment of the scholarship will be made in time for second term provided grades are received at the Farm Bureau Office in reasonable time.
• application should be typed. An application can be found on the county websites: http://ofbf.org/counties/ and submitted by April 1 to fhwd@ofbf.org .
• If you have questions contact Roy Norman, organization director at the County Farm Bureau Office at 445-0723 or 800-783-2873.
