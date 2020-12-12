The Fairview FFA chapter recently wrapped up its 2020 fruit sale. From mid-October to early November, members of the chapter sold citrus fruits, apples, nuts, beef sticks and cheeses. The sales totaled $22,000, which is very good for the chapter as it is the main fundraiser. When the items were delivered to the school, FFA members spent their day sorting and packaging in order for the items to be distributed. Pictured are Emilee Treace and Hannah Colbert sorting citrus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.