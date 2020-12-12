Fairview FFA fruit sale
Photo courtesy of Carrie Zeedyk

The Fairview FFA chapter recently wrapped up its 2020 fruit sale. From mid-October to early November, members of the chapter sold citrus fruits, apples, nuts, beef sticks and cheeses. The sales totaled $22,000, which is very good for the chapter as it is the main fundraiser. When the items were delivered to the school, FFA members spent their day sorting and packaging in order for the items to be distributed. Pictured are Emilee Treace and Hannah Colbert sorting citrus.

