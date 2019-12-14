Farming is still overwhelmingly comprised of family businesses. Family farms as a group, across type, accounted for 98% of farms and 88% of production in 2018, according to America’s Diverse Family Farms – 2019 Edition.

Large-scale family farms accounted for the largest share of production, at 46%.

Approximately 90% of U.S. farms are small. In 2018, small farms accounted for 48% of the land operated by farms.

Midsize and large-scale family farms dominate production of cotton, 82% of production; cash grains/soybeans, 74%; and hogs, 66%. Small and large-scale farms together account for 69% of beef production. Small farms produce 56% of U.S. poultry and egg output, and 50% of hay.

In 2018, 57% of farm households received an income at or above $63,179, the median for all U.S. households.

