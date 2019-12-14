Farming is still overwhelmingly comprised of family businesses. Family farms as a group, across type, accounted for 98% of farms and 88% of production in 2018, according to America’s Diverse Family Farms – 2019 Edition.
Large-scale family farms accounted for the largest share of production, at 46%.
Approximately 90% of U.S. farms are small. In 2018, small farms accounted for 48% of the land operated by farms.
Midsize and large-scale family farms dominate production of cotton, 82% of production; cash grains/soybeans, 74%; and hogs, 66%. Small and large-scale farms together account for 69% of beef production. Small farms produce 56% of U.S. poultry and egg output, and 50% of hay.
In 2018, 57% of farm households received an income at or above $63,179, the median for all U.S. households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.