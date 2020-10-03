Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by preserving fruits and vegetables and meats at home. Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences teach the basics of home canning and preservation through a virtual series called “Food Preservation Office Hours.”
These online classes emphasize the science behind preservation so that everyone who preserves fruits, vegetables, and meats understands why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.
All online classes are on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5 p.m.
Topics include:
Oct. 6 — Preserving Fall Vegetables
Oct. 13 — Preserving Apples
Oct. 20 — Canning Soup
Oct. 27 — Canning Meat, Poultry, and Game
Nov. 3 — Making Jerky
Nov. 10 — Making Sauerkraut
Join OSU Extension educators for one or more of these free programs by registering at go.osu.edu/fall2020foodpreservationseries.
Contact Melissa J. Rupp at OSU Extension, 419-337-9210 or email rupp.26@osu.edu with any questions you may have.
