SHERWOOD — Last year was another very successful one for the Fairview FFA chapter.
The year always kicks off with FFA Week. This year we had many fun activities to celebrate the FFA organization. We had dress-up days, classroom activities, and other events throughout the week. Drive Your Truck to School Day, cookie decorating, and wearing the chapter FFA shirts were some of the many things the chapter did.
Following FFA Week was the FFA pancake breakfast. Every year the chapter gets to host a breakfast for the community to get together and enjoy a meal. Along with the breakfast the chapter has pictures and memories posted to remember the previous year. They also offer a silent auction for people to place a bid on at the breakfast.
Every year the Ag 2 students participate in the district Agriscience Fair. Every student had a project/experiment that they carry out for the science fair. They have to prepare a report paper, poster and presentation on their project. This past year, Fairview was represented very well by the students that participated.
The 2022-23 officer election was held on March 7, at one of the chapter meetings.
The results were: president, Carrie Zeedyk; vice president, Emma Zeedyk; secretary, Kayla Mavis; treasurer, Miguel Garcia; reporter, Elizabeth Bok; sentinel, Dalton Haver; student advisor, Brady Zeedyk; and historian, Summer Hiler.
The spring contest consists of many different events that the members can choose to compete in. The contest is agronomy, general livestock, meat judging, nature interpretations, poultry and wildlife. This year all of the contests were located at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.
On April 6, the annual recognition banquet was held to recognize and thank everyone who makes the Fairview FFA chapter successful.
Awards were given to members who had done well at contests, performed well in the classroom and who put a lot of time and effort into events. Businesses and individuals in the community were also recognized for the impact they had on the chapter.
A farewell was said to the seniors along with the senior president (Kaitlyn Zeedyk) gave her retiring address.
This year the chapter tried something different — a bike drive. They accepted any bike that people wanted to donate or get rid of. The bikes were repaired and checked out, and then re-homed to kids that wanted a bike, or families in need.
This year at the state convention so many great accomplishments were celebrated and many adventures were taken. They celebrated Cassie Mavis as she left her position as a state officer. It was a surreal experience to be able to see a past Fairview FFA member thrive in her position and make the chapter extremely proud. They also got to see Carrie Zeedyk awarded a fourth overall crop production project in the state.
With these accomplishments, the chapter also had five members receive their state FFA degrees. These members were: Evan Saylor, Brooke Phillips, Molly McGuire, Dakota Shaffer and Carrie Zeedyk. It was great to see the chapter represented so well by these individuals.
As the school year wrapped up, the chapter put on a petting zoo for the elementary kids to enjoy. There was a variety of farm animals that were brought for the kids to pet, hold and learn about. Many fun educational activities were provided for the kids to try to interact with.
This summer, the chapter stayed busy preparing for the next school year and the Defiance County Fair in August. At the county fair, the chapter helped at the Barn and Grill, competed and won the Ag Olympics, and participated in the livestock shows. Along with this, some of the members served on the royalty court. On the court from the Fairview chapter were Carrie Zeedyk (queen) and Kennedy Hill (attendant).
The FFA fruit sale is always a major event for the chapter. The members had about a month to sell fruit and other foods to people. At the beginning of December, all of the fruit sale orders were delivered to the school, sorted, packed and delivered to the buyers.
A group of members got to go to Indianapolis for a few days for the National FFA Convention. They got to sit in on many sessions with great speakers. While they were there they got to enjoy many industry tours and fun activities like top golf and the rodeo. They also got to support two of the Fairview FFA members who received their American FFA degrees — Cassie Mavis and Claire Shinninger.
The chapter had been helping make donuts at the Farmer Legion for a few months. The money that was made was used to buy Christmas for Kids toys. In November, some of the FFA officers went to Walmart to pick out toys.
To wrap up the year, many members attended the District Leadership Night. Every year there is a leadership night with some of the Ohio State FFA officers.
This year the Edon FFA chapter hosted the event. The state FFA president, Aubrey Schwartz, and the state FFA secretary, Graham Carson, were the two state officers that led the leadership night this year. They prepared activities for the members to participate in that helped improve their leadership skills and ability to work with others.
This past year has been very eventful and filled with great memories and experiences. The chapter is thankful to be able to be as successful as it is and have as much support from the community as it does.
