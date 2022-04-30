Nineteen year old Cassie Mavis will be hanging up her blue jacket and retiring from her position as the state vice president at large at this year’s Ohio FFA convention to be held this coming Thursday and Friday in Columbus.
Mavis, a 2021 graduate of Fairview High School, shared that she first got into the organization because she wanted to learn more about the agriculture industry and was inspired by her father’s stories of his time in FFA.
At her high school chapter, Mavis has held a few officer positions. She has been student advisor, treasurer and vice president. A chapter officer’s duties entail many things, but what Mavis enjoyed the most was helping to plan her chapter’s events. This in turn increased her involvement and engagement throughout the years with the chapter and its members.
Her senior year, Mavis made her intentions known that she wanted to run for a state officer position. If she succeeded, she would be the first person from Fairview to have become an Ohio state officer.
“I saw it as a chance to do something meaningful for high schoolers,” Mavis explained her ambition.
As a state officer, she said, one gets to inspire FFA members.
“I saw the leadership they showed, how they try to help others and believed in them. They helped people reach their goals in FFA,” she continued to explain.
According to Mavis, to become a state officer one must go through an extensive interview process. Applicants are quizzed on the organization, the ag industry, their writing ability, as well as leadership capabilities.
“It was probably one of the most stressful interview processes I’ve ever gone through and I played sports throughout high school — I was used to stress. And all the people who did apply were all very qualified,” Mavis admitted.
The person who helped her a lot through the state officer application process was a community member and family friend, Becky Macguire. Mavis said Macguire reached out to her, offering any kind of help when she heard she was trying to run for state office.
Macguire, who works for the Williams County OSU extension office, would give Mavis feedback on her speeches and writing, acting as a “soundboard” for her ideas. Part of a family that has always been active in FFA, Macguire’s expertise helped polish Mavis’ application submissions.
Mavis was officially inducted into the officer team last May through a zoom session due to COVID-19 restrictions. Typically, this would happen in-person at the state convention.
Though she served her term through a pandemic, Mavis said that they were very fortunate and lucky in retrospect. Throughout her term, she has had the privilege of visiting over 18 chapters all across Ohio. She was able to participate in workshops and speeches while serving the Ohio FFA organization.
Traveling was one of the aspects of being a state officer that Mavis reported she has enjoyed the most.
“Seeing all different kinds of chapters and members. Seeing the students find something they’re passionate about in school ... break out of their shell ... it’s cool to see the impact this organization has,” she listed her observations.
FFA is a high school organization, but being a state officer is one of the exceptions that allows a member to be active past their graduation. Mavis’ term just so happened to coincide with her first year of college at Ohio State.
She confessed that due to her position as Ohio vice president at large, there are parts of her freshman college experience she has had to sacrifice in order to be a better member.
“I definitely learned the meaning of being selfless and serving others,” she divulged. “I think one of the biggest lessons I learned this year especially from working with my team is the meaning of service. When I ran, I thought I understood what I was doing.”
“Once you get the position, you realize really fast that it is definitely not about yourself. It’s about the other people you’re serving,” she revealed.
Among the other lessons Mavis has been taught were time management, public speaking and working with others as she juggled between her duties as college student and as state officer.
Her time in FFA, she expressed, has given her many opportunities and has opened up new paths for her in the ag industry.
However, this time for her is coming to a close at the state convention. A state officer can only run for one term, unless he or she decide to run for the president position.
Mavis revealed that she had to contemplate whether she wanted to try for president, but ultimately decided that she was not going to.
In regard to how she feels about her time in FFA ending, she responded, “It’s definitely a lot, but it’s a good feeling. I’m satisfied with everything I’ve done in FFA and I’m grateful for the time that I’ve had ... I definitely intend to stay active even if I don’t have the blue jacket.”
The biggest revelation Mavis has come to terms with, however, brings her back a bit further — to the beginning.
“I’ve realized how much I look up to my parents and my grandparents who are all in the agriculture industry. My dad’s a farmer, my mom’s a farmer’s wife ... I didn’t quite realize what they taught me. I’m thankful for them because they are a big reason I am the person I am today. You know — teenage daughter — I don’t always say that as often as I should,” she laughed.
This summer, Mavis will be interning at Precision Planting’s research farm. She will be following her dreams as a major in agricultural business and applied economics, specializing in precision agriculture and searching for ways to increase farmers’ yields.
