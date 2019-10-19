The Fairview FFA chapter’s soil teams recently visited a farm in Wood County to test their knowledge about soils.
The two soil contests included rural and urban. Participants in the rural contest were Dakota Schaffer, Blake Zeedyk, Devin Montez, Bryce Krill, Ashley Betz, Kaycie Betz, Brooke Phillips, and Kaitlyn Zeedyk. Participants in the urban contest were Molly McGuire, Carrie Zeedyk, Karson Bauer, Cayden Sharp, Robert Bennett, Jose Avalos, Bailey Schooley, and Levi Sudholtz.
Our rural team placed 14th and our urban team placed 10th. Our top two scorers for the urban team were Carrie Zeedyk and Lori Sudholtz. Our top two scorers for the rural team were Kaitlyn Zeedyk and Brooke Phillips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.