On March 7, Kaitlyn Zeedyk was the only Fairview FFA Chapter representative to compete at the State Public Speaking in Marysville. Zeedyk gave her beginning prepared speech over sheep artificial insemination. At sub-districts, she received second place, which was good enough to move on to the district contest. At districts, she received third but since the first place was unable to go, she advanced to state. At state, Kaitlyn got fifth overall in the beginning prepared area.

On that same day, Clair Shininger and Cassie Mavis made the three-hour trip to Columbus to attend the state oficer training. The girls completed a variety of leadership activities and they got to meet and talk to new people. They also went over the score rubrics for the interview process. Both of the girls arc interested in running for a state office and will be submitting applications later this month.

