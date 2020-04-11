On March 7, Kaitlyn Zeedyk was the only Fairview FFA Chapter representative to compete at the State Public Speaking in Marysville. Zeedyk gave her beginning prepared speech over sheep artificial insemination. At sub-districts, she received second place, which was good enough to move on to the district contest. At districts, she received third but since the first place was unable to go, she advanced to state. At state, Kaitlyn got fifth overall in the beginning prepared area.
On that same day, Clair Shininger and Cassie Mavis made the three-hour trip to Columbus to attend the state oficer training. The girls completed a variety of leadership activities and they got to meet and talk to new people. They also went over the score rubrics for the interview process. Both of the girls arc interested in running for a state office and will be submitting applications later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.