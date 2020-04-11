On March 7, Kaitlyn Zeedyk was the only Fairview FFA Chapter representative to compete at the State Public Speaking in Marysville. Zeedyk gave her beginning prepared speech over sheep artificial insemination. At sub-districts, she received second place, which was good enough to move on to the district contest. At districts, she received third but since the first place was unable to go, she advanced to state. At state, Kaitlyn got fifth overall in the beginning prepared area.
On that same day, Clair Shininger and Cassie Mavis made the three-hour trip to Columbus to attend the state oficer training. The girls completed a variety of leadership activities and they got to meet and talk to new people. They also went over the score rubrics for the interview process. Both of the girls are interested in running for a state office and will be submitting applications later this month.
* * * * *
On March 9, the Fairview FFA Chapter attended the District I spring contests. Dedicated students got to the school at 8 in the morning on a two-hour delay schedule. The members participated in a variety of contests including meats, wildlife, general livestock, and nature.
In the meats contest, Fairview placed fourth with Jace Chapman, Colt Osmun, Dakota Shaffer, and Bryan Williams participating. These students had to identify different cuts of meat, what animal they came from and so on.
Carrie Zeedyk, Blake Zeedyk, Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Molly McGuire, Cassie Mavis, Blake Smith, Clair Shininger, Bailey Schooley and Hannah Colbert participated on the general livestock team, which placed seventh. The general livestock team had to judge cattle, swine, sheep and goats.
Fairview earned fourth place in the nature competition with Brooke Phillips, Ashley Betz, and Kaycie Betz participating. In the nature competition, teams had to label different animals like birds, snakes, frogs, turtles, little woodland creatures, different equipment, etc. They were then asked questions about hummingbirds, birdseed and birdhouses.
In the wildlife contest, Fairview placed ninth. The wildlife team included the following members: Garrett Bennett, Ryan Richards, Colton Saylor, Tristan McGuire, and Cayden Sharp. The wildlife team had to identify different mammals, and equipment used for hunting and fishing. They also had to identify birds, amphibians, and reptiles.
