SHERWOOD — Last week the Fairview FFA officer team met at Fairview High School for the annual officer team training.
To kick off the week, the team completed team building activities that allowed them to work together and find each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Then the officers began to plan out the calendar for the 2021-22 FFA year. This calendar includes all contests, competitions, banquets and anything else that the chapter participates in. To warp up the day, the team made pickles, which will be given to a local food pantry or sold for donations to charity.
On the second day of training, members finished up the calendar and began to individually plan each event. After lunch and a few more team building activities, the officer team took individual and group pictures.
