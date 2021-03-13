SHERWOOD — The Fairview FFA Chapter has worked hard all year long, and in the past years to apply for degrees and awards. Finally, this hard work has paid off.
Last week, members who applied for proficiencies received their results in their areas. Cassie Mavis placed second at the district level in her proficiency area of Agriculture Education. In the area of Sheep Production, Kaitlyn Zeedyk placed first at the district level. Carrie Zeedyk placed first at districts in Fiber and Oil Crop Production. Carrie also received top 4 in the state in this area. In addition to these awards, Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Blake Zeedyk, and Colton Saylor have found out that they will all be receiving their State Degrees at the Ohio FFA State Convention this April.
In late February, a few of our members participated in the district science fair contest. Cassie Mavis did her presentation on Mental Health in Agriculture, a project she has worked toward the past few years. Molly McGuire presented the topic of Fat Content in Ice Cream, and the Effects it has on Melting. Lastly, Carrie Zeedyk and Bailey Schooley did their project on the Effects that Protein Has on Methane Production in Hogs. Cassie Mavis and Molly McGuire will both be participating in the state science fair competition, which will be held later this month.
