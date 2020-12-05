SHERWOOD — At the beginning of November, several members of the Fairview FFA Chapter participated in the subdistrict and district job interview contest. Due to COVID-19, this contest was held in a virtual setting using the platform Zoom.
For the contest, each participant applied for a mock job, and had an interview to determine the winner. Participants had to fill out a job application, write a cover and follow-up letter, as well as host an interview with the judge.
Members of the Fairview FFA Chapter who participated in the subdistrict contest include: Dawson Sines, Brady Zeedyk, Emma Zeedyk, Carrie Zeedyk, Molly McGuire, Kaitlyn Zeedyk and Cassie Mavis. Carrie Zeedyk, Kaitlyn Zeedyk and Cassie Mavis all advanced on to the district contest. The three ladies competed well at the district contest, but did not advance to state.
