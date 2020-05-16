Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio FFA State Convention could not be held in Columbus as it usually is. Ohio FFA put together a series of videos to recognize and congratulate Ohio FFA members for their hard work and success. These videos were then uploaded to Facebook so chapters and members across the state could watch them.
On May 5, the state convention started with the proficiency awards. Proficiency awards are given to those members across the state that have an outstanding SAE or supervised agricultural experience. To apply for a proficiency award, members must record and journal what they are doing to gain skills for their projects. The Fairview FFA had two members who applied for proficiencies at the state level, Garrett Bennett and Colton Saylor. Bennett received second place in the state for Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication. Saylor won at the state level for Forest Management.
On May 6, it was announced that Brook Mavis, received a gold-rated reporter’s book and that Cassie Mavis earned a silver rating on her treasurer’s book.
On May 8, the Ohio FFA announced this year’s state degrees. State degrees are given each year to the top 2% of FFA members in the state of Ohio. In order to receive the degree, members must earn $2,500 through their supervised agriculture experience, as well as have outstanding leadership and participation in the FFA chapter. This year, Cassie Mavis and Clair Shininger both received their state degree.
Throughout the week, members watched and participated in various workshops and other learning experiences. The chapter would like to thank everyone who helped with members´ books and projects.
