SHERWOOD — In late January, the Fairview FFA Chapter had three members, Molly McGuire, Cassie Mavis and Clair Shininger participated in the sub district public- speaking contest. Each of these three won their division and moved onto the district competition.
Cassie Mavis won districts in the extemporary contest, with the topic of Advantages and Disadvantages of Becoming an Entrepreneur. Clair Shininger placed third with her topic of “Happy Cows Make Better Show Cattle.” With her first-place finish in districts, Cassie Mavis has moved on to the state public-speaking contest, which will be held later this month.
