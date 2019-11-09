Ohio FFA has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio to create a statewide Community Clunker Clean-Up.
Ohio FFA chapters, including Fairview’s, are working to clean up their communities by removing and donating used farm equipment and vehicles to benefit RMHC. The chapter that receives the most donations (of at least five vehicles) will receive a $10,000 prize donated by Telhio Credit Union.
To support Fairview FFA, community members should call 800-332-8201 to schedule a pick-up of the used vehicle or equipment and use the promotional code OH0086 to ensure the donation is associated with the local FFA chapter. Funds raised through the auction of the donated item will directly support RMHC families. Donations may qualify for tax deductions.
Each vehicle donated on average provides enough funding to allow a family with an ill or injured child to stay for a week at the Columbus Ronald McDonald House.
All vehicles are accepted, including cars, trucks, boats, tractors, and motorcycles.
For further information about the Community Clunker Clean-Up, contact adviser Jessica Nagel at jessica.nagel@centrallocal.org.
