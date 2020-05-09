SHERWOOD — From April 21-28 the Fairview FFA Chapter put on a Milk Mustache Challenge. The challenge was created to show support to dairy farmers, who are struggling at these times.

To enter the challenge, local community members and students at Fairview drank a glass of milk and then took a picture of their milk mustache. The pictures were then to be posted on Facebook or Twitter and to tag Fairview FFA while using the hashtag #MilkMustacheChallenge. Once posted, participants were entered to win a $5 gift card to the Apache Dairy Bar.

Although over 40 photos were submitted, only five winners were chosen. The winners included Tyler Hammer, Levi Mavis, Lilly Sheets, Anthony Singer and Payshince McDaniel. The chapter would like to thank community members for participating and showing support for dairy farmers.

Load comments