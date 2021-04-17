SHERWOOD — The Fairview FFA Chapter held their annual banquet on April 10 in the Fairview High School gymnasium. During the banquet, awards were given, memories were shared and new officers were installed.
To start the banquet, a quick video was shown that introduced each officer from the 2020-21 team. The officers for the past year (2020-21) included: president Clair Shininger, vice president Cassie Mavis, treasurer Colton Saylor, secretary Kaitlyn Zeedyk, reporter Carrie Zeedyk, student advisor Blake Zeedyk and historian Molly McGuire. The chapter’s success was a direct reflection of the hard work and time put in by these individuals. After the video was shown, various awards began being distributed.
Participation Awards
Participation awards were given to members who participated in contests and other events throughout the year. These events and members include: Greenhand Quiz — Aspen Brubaker, Emilee Treace, Aubryn Viers and Gracie Willitzer; State General Livestock 2020 — Cassie Mavis, Clair Shininger, Brady Zeedyk, Emma Zeedyk, Carrie Zeedyk, Kaitlyn Zeedyk; General Livestock 2021 — Aspen Brubaker, Hannah Colbert, Miguel Garcia, Dalton Haver, Dawson Sines, Andrew Timbrook, Emilee Treace, Zach Van Scoder, Aubryn Viers, Gracie Wilitzer, Brady Zeedyk, Emma Zeedyk, Carrie Zeedyk, Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Clair Shininger and Cassie Mavis; Urban Soils Contest — Hannah Colbert, Dalton Haver, Dawson Sines, Emilee Treace, Gracie Wilitzer, Emma Zeedyk; Ag Mechanic Skills — Dalton Haver, Dawson Sines, Andrew Timbrook, Brady Zeedyk, Bailey Schooley; Outdoor Power — Dawson Sines, Dalton Haver, Andrew Timbrook, Brady Zeedyk; Job Interview — Dawson Sines, Brady Zeedyk, Emma Zeedyk, Carrie Zeedyk, Molly McGuire, Blake Zeedyk, Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Cassie Mavis; Rural Soils Contest — Caden Burroughs, Molly McGuire, Carrie Zeedyk; Public Speaking — Molly McGuire, Miguel Garcia, Cassie Mavis, Clair Shininger; Nature Interpretation — Ashley Betz, Kennedy Hill, Brooke Phillips; Agronomy — Ashley Betz, Colt Osmun, Brooke Phillips, Dakota Schaffer), Floral Designs (Ahsley Betz, Kennedy Hill, Brooke Phillips; Wildlife Management — Devin Montez, Colt Osmun, Dakota Schaffer, Blake Zeedyk; Meats Evaluation — Devin Montez, Colt Osmun, Dakota Shaffer; and Poultry — Blake Zeedyk.
Fruit Sale Awards
Back in November, the chapter held the annual Fruit Sale. The top three sellers for the 2020 Fruit Sale were Emma Zeedyk, Kaitlyn Zeedyk and Carrie Zeedyk.
Blue and Gold Awards
Each year we present members with the Blue and Gold award, members who sacrifice their time outside of school, have great attitudes, and are role models for other chapter members. The members that received the 2021 Blue and Gold Awards are Gracie Willizter, Brady Zeedyk, Bailey Schooley, Robby Bennett, Blake Zeedyk, Dakota Shaffer, Cassie Mavis and Clair Shininger.
Chapter Proficiency
When a student comes into FFA, they are required to begin a supervised agriculture experience, a project which they work toward through their four years. Each member will work hard on their projects and log hours into record books. With all of their records, they can apply for proficiency awards at the class, district and state level.
The following have received chapter proficiency awards: Ag Communications — Carrie Zeedyk, Ag Education — Cassie Mavis, Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication — Bailey Schooley, Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance — Dawson Sines, Ag Science Research/ Food Science — Molly McGuire, Ag Science Research/ Social Science — Cassie Mavis, Beef Production — Clair Shininger, Dairy Production — Clair Shininger, Diversified Ag Production — Carrie Zeedyk, Diversified Crop Production — Russ Zeedyk, Diversified Livestock Production — Blake Zeedyk, Environmental Science and Natural Resource Management — Dakota Shaffer, Equine Science — Aubryn Viers, Fiber and Oil Crop Production — Carrie Zeedyk, Forage Production — Brady Zeedyk, Forest Management — Colton Saylor, Goat Production — Emma Zeedyk, Grain Production — Russ Zeedyk, Poultry Production — Colton Saylor, Sheep Production — Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Small Animal Production and Care- Ashley Betz, Swine Production- Carrie Zeedyk, Turf Grass Management — Blake Zeedyk, Vegetable Production — Dakota Shaffer, and Wildlife Production and Management — Dakota Shaffer.
Academic Achievement
Although we take tradition and participation very seriously in our chapter, academics are the most important thing to our chapter. Various students maintained A’s and B’s throughout the school year. These students include: Aspen Brubaker, Hannah Colbert, Miguel Garcia, Dalton Haver, Dawson Sines, Andrew Timbrook, Aubryn Viers, Brady Zeedyk, Emma Zeedyk, Robby Bennett, Molly McGuire, Carrie Zeedyk, Brooke Phillips, Dakota Shaffer, Blake Zeedyk, Cassie Mavis, Colton Saylor, Clair Shininger, Kaitlyn Zeedyk and Russ Zeedyk.
Rising Star Award
As the year went along, younger members began to express the qualities of leadership that are looked for in FFA. These members may have been shy at first, but soon became assets to the chapter. Gracie Willitzer and Dalton Haver were the winners of the 2021 Rising Star Awards.
Most Improved
When some members come in as freshman, they jump right in and are very active. Other members settle in and as their time in FFA goes on, they become comfortable and more active. Dakota Shaffer, a junior, has developed into a hard working FFA member and therefore is the winner of the most improved award.
Best Shop Skills
Many classes were able to get into the shop this winter and spring. If some students struggle in the classroom, it is found that they excel in the shop, or vice versa. Bailey Schooley, a sophomore, has won the best shop skills award for his exceptional work in welding and woodworking.
Dekalb Ag Accomplish-ment Award
Each year, one student is awarded the Dekalb Ag Accomplishment award. Russ Zeedyk was the winner of this award for exemplifying scholarship, commitment, and work ethic in the agriculture industry.
Spirit of the FFA Award
Cassie Mavis was the recipient of the 2021 Spirit of the FFA Award for her hard work, positive attitude, and leadership towards our chapter. Cassie has set an example for younger members and showed what FFA is all about.
Star Awards
Each year, star awards are given to the best of the chapter. There are three awards, Star Greenhand (First year members), Star Farmer, and Star in Ag Placement. The 2021 Star Greenhand is Dawson Sines, Star Farmer Carrie Zeedyk and Star in Ag Placement Molly McGuire.
Honorary Degrees
Each year, the chapter nominates and elects community members to an honorary membership. Honorary members can be anyone from parents, teachers, staff members, businesses and other community members. The 2021 Honorary Memberships went to Scott and Jenny Mavis, Todd and Tara Shininger and Hillandale Farms.
Officer Inductions
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the officer team for the 2021-22 school year were inducted into office. The new officer team includes: president Kaitlyn Zeedyk, vice president Carrie Zeedyk, treasurer Blake Zeedyk, secretary Molly McGuire, sentinel Brady Zeedyk, historian Emma Zeedyk and reporter Gracie Willitzer.
Conclusion
The Fairview FFA chapter is thankful for yet another successful year and for the opportunity to have an in person banquet. The chapter is grateful for all who have put effort and hard work into preparation for the banquet, as well as other events. As we close out this year and begin the new year, “Let us be diligent in labor, just in our dealings, courteous to everyone, and above all, honest and fair in the game of life”.
