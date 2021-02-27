SHERWOOD — The Fairview FFA Chapter has had a very eventful and successful 2020. The year has thrown the chapter many curveballs, but everyone has adapted with positive attitudes.
Our chapter has around 50 members, with the leadership of upperclassmen and the eagerness of new members, the chapter has been successful in the changes 2020 brought us.
The 2020-21 Fairview FFA officer team consists of: Clair Shininger, president; Cassie Mavis, vice president; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, secretary; Colton Saylor, treasurer; Carrie Zeedyk, reporter; Ryan Richards, sentinel; Blake Zeedyk, student advisor; and Molly McGuire, historian.
Throughout the spring and summer months, the chapter worked hard to stay active. In late April and early May, the officer team put together a series of videos to honor members for the 2020 Fairview FFA Banquet. A few members were even awarded at the state level in May, at the Ohio FFA Celebration, held virtually.
Fairview FFA also has worked hard with community service projects, which have extended into the fall months. In the spring, members wrote letters to nursing homes and delivered cookies to farmers who were in the fields. In October, members picked up trash at the Fairview football stadium on a Saturday morning. When harvest rolled around, students packed meals for local farmers, and then handed them out at the Jewell Grain Company in Ney.
The chapter has participated in many contests, which have all been held virtually. These contests include: State General Livestock, Dairy Cattle, Soils, and Job Interview. Members competed well in these competitions, and learned many new skills.
The chapter is very pleased with how this year has gone with everything going on, and is looking forward to future events to wrap up the 2020-21 FFA Year.
