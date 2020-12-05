SHERWOOD — On Nov. 16, members of the Fairview FFA Chapter met in the Darrell E. Jones Library at Fairview High School to honor Greenhand and chapter degree recipients. Due to Gov. Mike Dewine´s recent orders, the ceremony was cut to just members, instead of members and immediate family. In addition to the greenhand and chapter degree ceremonies, there was also an FFA jacket ceremony. All freshman members received their very own personalized FFA jacket.
Next, qualified members received their Greenhand Degrees. In order to earn a Greenhand Degree, members must have plans for a supervised agricultural experience. Members earning their Greenhand Degree included: Aspen Brubaker, Miguel Garcia, Dalton Haver, Madison Kollar, Madisyn Micheal, Dawson Sines, Andrew Timbrook, Emilee Treace, Aubryn Viers, Breven Williams, Gracie Wilitzer, Brady Zeedyk, and Emma Zeedyk.
Emma Zeedyk was awarded with a garment bag, a reward for being the first freshman to memorize the FFA Creed from start to finish.
To conclude this portion of the ceremony, Dalton Haver, Gracie Wilitzer, Dawson Sines, Emma Zeedyk, Miguel Garcia and Emilee Treace recited the FFA Creed.
Also, second-year FFA members received their chapter degrees. In order to receive a chapter degree, members must have an active SAE, as well as meet many other requirements outlined by National and State FFA, and the constitution of Fairview FFA.
Members who received their chapter degrees include: Karson Bauer, Robbie Bennett, Michael Betz, Caden Burroughs, Caytlin Fedderke, Molly McGuire, Bailey Schooley, Carrie Zeedyk, and Russ Zeedyk. After members received their chapter degrees, the meeting was adjourned.
