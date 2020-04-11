SHERWOOD — On March 9, the Fairview FFA Chapter hosted its annual chili supper. Each class made a chili recipe of their choice. Throughout dinner, guests were asked to put a ticket in their favorite chili for a competition. The chili consisted of Mavis family, taco, white chicken, and regular. Although it was close, the senior class came out on top with their white chicken chili.
During the supper, members received Chapter and Greenhand degrees. To receive the Greenhand Degree, members must complete many specific tasks including taking a test about the history of FFA, presenting in front of their peers. They must also work extensively on developing their supervised agricultural experience project.
Every freshman member must meet satisfactory planning and preparation to receive this degree. Members that received this degree were: Jose Avalos, Braeden Bauer, Karson Bauer, Robby Bennett, Michael Betz, Caden Burroughs, Hannah Colbert, Grace Conley, Caytlin Fedderke, Blake Ledyard, Adriana Martinez, Molly McGuire, Levi Sudholtz, Cayden Sharp, Christopher Sparks, Cooper Wicrnken, Caesar Belmares, Bailey Schooley, Carrie Zeedyk, and Savannah Zimmer.
To receive the highest degree a chapter can bestow on its members, the members have to log $150 or 50 hours in their supervised agricultural experience project and must say two items of parliamentary procedure in front of the class. Members that received their Chapter Degree were: Zeplyn Bany, Jason Barker, Ashley Betz, Kaycie Betz, Jace Chapman, Dylan Froelich, Jayden Hasch, Kennedy Hill, Hunter Streeter, Nicholas Kelley, Bryce Krill, Brook Mavis, Blake Miller, Devin Montez, Colt Osmun, Brooke Phillips, Brayden Price, Colton Saylor, Dakota Shaffer, Bryar Williams, Blake Zcedyk, and Kaitlyn Zeedyk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.