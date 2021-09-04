Straw stacking
Photo courtesy of Carrie Zeedyk

The Fairview FFA girls straw stacking team, consisting of Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Carrie Zeedyk, and Emma Zeedyk won first place with in the contest at the Defiance County Fair. The team was directed to load 30 bales onto a truck, drive through a figure 8 course and then unload the bales as quickly as possible. Here, Kaitlyn Zeedyk (left) and Carrie Zeedyk maneuver the bales around the truck bed.

