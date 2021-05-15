SHERWOOD — The 2021 Ohio FFA State Convention was held April 29-30, virtually. Ohio FFA put together a series of live videos where award and competition winners were honored. The Fairview FFA Chapter had lots of success at the convention, as a whole, and as individual members.
During these videos, the Ohio FFA gave out Proficiency awards to those with excellent SAE projects. To apply for proficiency awards, members must gather and record information for their projects. Carrie Zeedyk placed fourth in the state with her Fiber and Oil Crop proficiency. Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Blake Zeedyk, and Colton Saylor all received their State Degree.
Cassie Mavis won the Dr. Earl Kantner Scholarship, one of the scholarships that Ohio FFA hands out. Cassie also earned the position of State Vice President At Large for the 2021-22 Ohio FFA Officer Team. She worked extremely hard at this position, and was the first member from Fairview FFA to be on the officer team.
Since many members received awards, the chapter held a small luncheon for those receiving awards and their parents. The Fairview FFA Chapter also received Charitable Giving Recognition, for their donations to Relay for Life Organization. In addition to all of the awards, students participated in leadership workshops that were hosted by Ohio FFA Officer Team Members.
