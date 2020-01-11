SHERWOOD — The Fairview FFA Chapter was extremely busy in December.
On Dec. 10, Clair Shininger, Bailey Schooley, and Brooke Hardy all attended the Leadership Night at Tinora High School.
Other participating schools were: Ayersville, Edgerton, Pettisville and Tinora. Participants played leadership games and did team bonding exercises.
The fruit that the Fairview FFA ordered for its fruit sale came in on Dec. 11. The plant and animal science ag class had to unload the truck that contained all of the citrus. Along with the plant and animal science class, the AFNR (ag, food and natural resources class) and eighth-graders had to help sort the citrus. They had to make sure that all of the bad or bruised fruit was taken out. They also had to sort the citrus into the correct members pile so that it could be delivered.
The officer Christmas party was on Dec. 20 at Tristan McGuire’s house. Officers had breakfast, did some community service projects, and played a game that contained a Saran-Wrap ball with goodies inside.
At the school on Dec. 27, the chapter held a record book workshop from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This gave students a chance to come in without any distractions and work on any books that need to be completed.
