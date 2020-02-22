SHERWOOD — This past year marked the 50th anniversary of women in agriculture. In 1969, the word male was struck from the FFA constitution and women were allowed to become members. After attending the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in October, many girls on our officer team decided to dig deeper into women of ag.
Just this past year, Breanna Hulbert was honored for being the first female, African American National FFA President. Her accomplishments show us that women have made their mark and continue to make history in our organization. Prior to 1969, women could only participate in FFA by being elected as Chapter Sweetheart. They could host events but weren’t considered real members.
Since then, women have found their place in the FFA organization and the agriculture industry. Each woman in FFA has helped shape the organization shown that everyone can have a place in agriculture. Our chapter has 59 members enrolled, with many of those being females.
The 2019-20 Fairview FFA officer team consists of: Tristan McGuire, president; Garrett Bennett, vice president; Clair Shininger, secretary; Cassie Mavis, treasurer; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, reporter; Ryan Richards, sentinel; Brooke Phillips, student advisor; and Brook Mavis, historian.
The officer team began the year with the annual FFA Banquet in April of 2019. Many awards and recognitions were given at this banquet. Members received their Chapter Degrees, which is the second degree an FFA member can obtain. The following received their Chapter Degree: Cassie Mavis, Clair Shininger, Shilo Sprague, Elijah Winkler, Macy Driskill, and Ryan Richards.
At the 2019 State Convention, Garrett Bennett’s 2018-19 treasurer’s book earned a silver rating at the state level and Anna Lechleidner’s secretary’s book earned a Gold rating from the state. Tristan McGuire’s 2018-19 Reporter’s Book also received a gold rating from the state. Tristan McGuire, Garrett Bennett, and Blake Smith also walked across the stage as they received their State FFA Degree. Cassie Mavis got to walk across the stage also since she received second place in her Science Fair Project.
After attending the State Convention, the chapter held the annual Petting Zoo. The Petting Zoo is very popular among the Fairview Young 5’s- 5th-grade students. This event consists of animals and agricultural workshops and classroom activities all taught by Fairview FFA students. The FFA students bring various animals from their homes to let students hold, pet and learn about them.
This past year, the agronomic systems class made a huge red barn with pens and different things inside it. They put straw and pitchforks in it, along with other dangerous objects and practices. This barn taught the students about farm safety. FFA students also created activities where the elementary kids could fish, make food, and ready stories.
The purpose of the Petting Zoo is to teach kids the importance of agriculture and how fun it is!
Throughout the summer the chapter officer team did many things to improve the spirits of our local farmers who had a stressful year. We made homemade cookies and wrote a little note that went inside the bag and gave it to farmers in the field. We also hosted our first annual Farmers Luncheon at the Farmer Fire Hall. This allowed farmers to come and have lunch and chit-chat with other farmers about the year.
In October, nine Fairview FFA members attended the 92nd FFA National Convention in Indianapolis. The chapter started its trip by touring Findlay’s Equine and the Vet School. After Findlay, we toured the Corteva Agriscience Plant in Grand Rapids. The members attended a rodeo that night at the State Fairgrounds in Indy. They attended sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium and visited the convention center where they also attended leadership activities. They went to a hypnosis show and then made their way to Buckeye Bash.
Rose Zeedyk walked across the stage because she was in the top four in her Diversified Crop Entrepreneurship Proficiency. Katie Davis, Levi Grant, and Sarah Woenker also walked across the state to earn their American FFA degrees. This is the highest degree an FFA member can get.
The chapter is now starting out the 2020 year with Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony and Petting Zoo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.