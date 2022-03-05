SHERWOOD — The Fairview FFA Chapter is holding its annual pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. March 12 in the Fairview High School cafeteria. It is a free-will donation and all proceeds go to fund the chapter for their trips to conventions, banquets, and for awards. The Silent Auction will be going on the length of the breakfast with many items donated from various organizations. Check out the Fairview FFA Facebook page to see some of the items. There will be posters containing pictures of Fairview FFA events this year and Science Fair posters will be displayed.
The Fairview FFA Chapter also congratulates its State and American Degree recipients. The State Degree is given each year to the top 2% of FFA members in the State of Ohio. In order to receive the degree, members must earn $2,500 through their supervised agriculture experience, as well as have outstanding leadership and participation in the FFA chapter. This year, Carrie Zeedyk, Molly McGuire, Brooke Philips, Evan Saylor, and Dakota Shaffer will receive their State Degrees at the State Convention. The highest degree in the FFA program is the Golden Charm of the American degree. It is given to less than 1% of all National FFA members. In order to receive this degree, members must have graduated high school, continued with their Supervised Agricultural Experience, and have earned in excess $10,000 through their projects. Degrees for Cassie Mavis and Clair Shininger have been approved by the State and will continue on to the next level.
