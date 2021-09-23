Ultimately, supply and demand of cropland for purchase or rent determines the value or cash rental rate for each parcel. The expected return from producing crops on a farm parcel and the variability of that return are the primary drivers in determining the value or rental rate.
Many of the following primary factors contribute to the expected crop return and the variability of that return. Secondary factors may exist and could affect potential rental rates.
Rent and value will vary based on expected crop return. The higher the expected return, the higher the rent will tend to be. Also consider risk of production variability from one year to another. Land that exhibits highly variable returns (risky) may have rents or value discounted for this factor. For example: land that is poorly drained may exhibit variability of returns due to late plantings during wet springs.
Primary Factors Affecting Expected Crop Return and Variability of Crop Return: Land (Soil) Quality: Higher quality soils typically translate into higher values or rents. Fertility Levels: Higher fertility levels often result in higher values or cash rents. Drainage/Irrigation Capabilities: Better surface and sub-surface drainage of a farm often results in better yields and higher potential value/cash rent. Likewise, irrigation equipment tied to the land will allow for higher yields, profits and values/rents. Size of Farm/Fields: Large farms/fields typically command higher average cash rent or value per acre due to the efficiencies gained by operators. Shape of Fields: Square fields with fewer “point rows” will generally translate into higher value/cash rent as owners/operators gain efficiencies from farming fields that are square. Market Access and Local Grain Market Prices: Access to multiple grain markets and the local grain prices and grain basis can drive value/rental rates. Previous Tillage Systems or Crops: Previous crops and tillage systems that allow for an easy transition for new operators may enhance the cash rent value. Field Border Characteristics: Fields surrounded by tree-lined fencerows, woodlots or other borders affecting crop growth at the field edge will negatively impact yield and therefore should be considered in purchase price or rental negotiations. Wildlife Damage Potential: Fields adjacent to significant wildlife cover including woodlots, tree lined fencerows, creeks, streams, and such may limit production potential to border rows and should be considered in purchase price or rental negotiations.
Don’t underestimate the Secondary Factors Affecting Land Values/Rental Rates. As a negotiation begins, these additional points can contribute to further price adjustments to a purchase or agreements.
Buildings and Grain Storage Availability: Access to machinery and grain storage may enhance the value or cropland rental rate. Location of Farm (Including Road Access): Proximity to prospective operators may determine how much owners are willing to pay and operators are willing to bid for cash rents. Good road access will generally enhance value/rental amounts. USDA Farm Program Measurables: Farms that participate in the USDA Farm Program and have higher “program yields” and “base acres” may command higher values/cash rents than non-program farms. Services Provided by Operator: Operators that provide services such as clearing fence rows, snow removal and other services may be valued by the landowner. This may even be a partial substitute for cash rent compensation. Conditions of Lease: Conditions placed on the lease by the landowner may result in fewer prospective operators and a lower average cash rent. Payment Dates: Leases that require part or all of the rent to be paid early in the year (up-front) may result in lower rental rates due to higher borrowing or opportunity costs for the operator. Reputation of Landowner or Operator: Reputations of the parties may play a part in the cash rental negotiations. A landowner with a reputation of being difficult to work with may see cash rents negatively affected by this reputation. Farmers with a similar negative reputation may have to pay higher rents. Special Contracts: Farms with special contract commitments may restrict the operator from changing crops based on market conditions. This may negatively impact cash rents. There may also be contracts that positively affect cash rents such as high value crop contracts or contracts for receiving livestock manure. Tolerant/Resistant Weed Populations: Problematic herbicide tolerant or resistant weed populations may negatively affect value or rental rates. Population Density: Farmland in or around areas with significant human populations or close to large urban centers may require extra time, care and caution and carry more risk which may negatively affect rents but may positively affect value as development potential may add value.
Cash Rent and Farmland Value Data from OSU Extension is available at: https://farmoffice.osu.edu/farm-management or by contacting OSU Extension in Defiance County at 419-782-4771
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.