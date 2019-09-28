Do you like yogurt? Salsa? What if you could make them from scratch and learn about the science involved? The Experience Food Science: Field to Package workshop, funded by the Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) in partnership with the Center for Innovation in Food Technology (CIFT) and AgCredit, gave teachers a chance to do some hands-on food science labs and learn more about the new food industry credentials.
The workshop was a part of GrowNextGen, the Ohio soybean checkoff-funded program to connect science and technology to classrooms through the lens of agriculture. The workshop, which was similar to past GrowNextGen workshops like Ag Biotech Academy, was held in and around Perrysburg in Wood County. Through the workshop, educators learned how to best introduce students to food science as a potential career area. After all, Ohio’s food and agribusiness sector contributes $16.4 billion to the state’s economy annually and employment in food manufacturing totals about 70,000 with an additional 78,000 employed in farming and ranching.
“We thought it was important to connect food science and technology to the soybean industry, and there’s no better partner for that than CIFT,” said Tom Fontana, OSC’s director of research and education. “We’d seen success with our Ag Biotech Academy workshop and wanted to expand on that by providing teachers with other ways to connect agriculture to the classroom.”
Day one began at Penta Career Center, where GrowNextGen teacher leaders Rachel Sanders and Jennifer Foudray led participants through a lab considering how plant-based yogurts compare to milk-based yogurts. Four types of yogurt were made, with homemade and store-bought soy milk and whole milk. On the second day, the Gram staining technique was used to classify the bacteria in the samples, and the types were compared according to pH, color, odor, consistency, and texture/mouth feel.
Next the group headed to the Northwest Ohio Food Cooperative Kitchen (NOCK) which is managed by CIFT. There, teachers turned into salsa chefs, with small groups developing their own special recipes while working with basic ingredients such as tomatoes, chilies, spices, onions, and black soybeans. Teams also learned about the business side of food science, which included developing their own brands by creating product names and packaging labels.
“The demand for skilled work force is a growing concern for food companies,” said Rebecca Singer, CIFT president and CEO. “The CIFT student credentials provide a welcome solution to this need, and we look forward to working with academic institutions as well as companies employing the participants in an effort to enhance the industry.”
The first day of the food science workshop concluded with a dinner at NOCK, connecting participants with industry experts. The CIFT staff was present, along with guests from Willy’s Salsa, Campbell Soup Supply Company, the Ohio Development Services Agency, OSC board member and Wood County farmer Nathan Eckel, and Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor, who represents Toledo and the surrounding area.
Sen. Fedor emphasized the importance of helping students be prepared to enter the work force. “We are not relying on high-stakes testing anymore,” she said. “Students should be ready to work, not ready to take a test.”
Bryan Ellis from Toledo Natural Science Technology Center said he appreciated the networking opportunities. “To be able to hear specifically from those in the career tech field was valuable. Our programs rely on students getting jobs. If they don’t get jobs, we suffer. Having more partners brought to the table can really help us to help the students gain employment.”
Reynoldsburg High School teacher Trevor Horn said he liked “seeing people with different perspectives on food all wanting to learn more and work together to teach students about the importance of feeding a growing population.”
