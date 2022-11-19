WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United Farm Workers (UFW), the UFW Foundation, Pineros Campesinos Union del Norte (PCUN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) announced that more than 60 of their farm worker members will travel to Washington, D.C. the week before Thanksgiving to push Congress to pass the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act, compromise legislation which will honor farm workers’ labor and help secure America’s food supply.
“Providing America’s agricultural workforce with the legal status and stability they have earned is a crucial factor in ensuring America’s food security,” said UFW president Teresa Romero.
“On Thanksgiving, when Americans gather with family to give thanks for the food on their table, we ask Congress to show its thanks to essential farm workers and their families by passing this common sense bipartisan legislation.”
“This Thanksgiving, families all over the country will enjoy the food brought to their tables by farm workers,” said UFW Foundation CEO Diana Tellefson Torres.
“Farm workers demonstrated during the pandemic that they are at the very core of our food security. These hardworking men and women have earned the opportunity to apply for legal status. Let’s give thanks to those who nourish this nation by passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act through Congress.”
“PCUN is joining farm workers around the nation in supporting the Farm Workforce Modernization Act,” said PCUN executive director Reyna Lopez. “We believe now is the time. We can’t leave our most vulnerable workers without protections while they continue to show up for our country.”
“Our nation is facing unprecedentedly challenging times for American families. The unspoken heroes keeping our nation’s food supply secure are the farm workers and their families,” said LUPE executive director Juanita Valdez-Cox.
“Despite all the backbreaking work, the blisters and pain we face, farm workers put so much effort into ensuring that we all have our fruits and vegetables on our tables,” said Arizona farm worker Maria Bay, whose husband contracted COVID and died while working in agriculture in 2020.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.