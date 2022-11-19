WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United Farm Workers (UFW), the UFW Foundation, Pineros Campesinos Union del Norte (PCUN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) announced that more than 60 of their farm worker members will travel to Washington, D.C. the week before Thanksgiving to push Congress to pass the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act, compromise legislation which will honor farm workers’ labor and help secure America’s food supply.


