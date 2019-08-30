• State
Case confirmed:
Ohio Department of Agriculture state veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey confirmed a case of Eastern equine encephalitis in a horse in Ashtabula County.
Horse owners are urged to contact their veterinarians to make sure their horses' vaccines are up to date.
Eastern equine encephalitis is transmitted to horses by mosquitoes and attacks the central nervous system. In horses, the onset is abrupt and usually fatal. Mosquitoes can also transmit the virus to humans, so ODOT urges horse owners to apply repellant and wear protective clothing. The disease is very rare in humans, and no confirmed human cases exist in Ohio this year.
