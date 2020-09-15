HICKSVILLE — The Defiance County Fair’s junior fair court was named Friday, Aug. 21, at the Defiance County Fairgrounds.
This year’s queen was Allison Engel. Her court consisted of attendants Caia Bevins, Kelly Limbaugh, Emily Singer, Emily Woodbury and Kaitlyn Zeedyk. There was no junior fair king this year.
Junior fair royalty lead by example and assist fair operations and organizers at several shows and events. These include the junior fair livestock show, youth recognition night, kids’ day and the showman sweepstakes. Members of the court were expected to attend the fair each day.
To qualify as a member of the court, participants must fill out an application available online at the Defiance County OSU Extension website. Contestants then must have an advisor’s recommendation and go through an interview process before being selected to serve as a member of the junior fair court.
Here is a look at the 2019 Defiance County junior fair court.
Queen
Allison Engel
Engel, 17, is a senior at Ayersville High School. She is the daughter of Bob and Kim Engel.
She has been a member of the B-Square & Premium Production 4-H Clubs for six years.
In addition to being a 4-H member, Engel has also earned her State FFA Degree (2020) and was recently elected to serve as the 2020 Ohio FFA State treasurer. She has been involved in National Honor Society, student council, SADD, FCCLA, art club, math team and was a class president for the past three years. Allison has helped on the family farm and has shown feeder calves, market lambs and market turkeys at the Defiance County Fair.
Through 4-H and FFA, Engel has learned more about leadership, responsibility, and agriculture than she thought possible.
“I believe that there are so many incredible opportunities for young people to create a positive change in their homes and communities. 4-H and FFA equips members with the ability to go above and beyond in their daily lives,” said Engel. “Nine years ago, I joined a life-changing organization which lead me to achieve great things, and now more than ever, I carry a responsibility to be a leader within my organization to empower the younger generation to achieve more than I did. So, for every little boy and girl who follow older siblings or create their own path, they are destined for greatness and they always have a place within the 4-H and FFA organizations.”
Engel wanted to serve as the Junior Fair queen to help connect today’s youth with growing organizations like 4-H and FFA and share her passion for agriculture.
Attendants
Caia Bevins
Bevins, 15, is a homeschooled junior. She is the daughter of Rich and Michelle Healy, Defiance.
She has been a member of the B-Square 4-H Club for five years.
Bevins also volunteers for D.A.R.E. Camp and is a member of the French club, concert band and high school choir at Ayersville. She also plays softball, runs track and is a member of the musical theater.
She would like to give back to the county 4-H program and inspire other 4-H members to try new things and challenge themselves.
“I have learned a great deal from the experiences I have had,” said Bevins. “My first year on junior fair board, I was very shy. Through 4-H, I have improved my public speaking skills and have become more comfortable with speaking to strangers.”
During the COVID-10 pandemic she helped health care workers and first responders by sewing and distributing over 200 mask covers to local hospitals and fire departments.
Kelly Limbaugh
Limbaugh, 17, is a senior at Ayersville High School. She is the daughter of Mike Limbaugh and Lindsey Niese, Defiance.
She has been a member of Ayersville FFA for four years and Best in the Northwest 4-H Club for five years.
Limbaugh has participated in many school-related activities. She is currently the FFA secretary and also enjoys participating in the many speaking and judging contests offered through FFA. Limbaugh is a member of student council and has been vice president of her class. Her other activities included softball, basketball and track. She is a volunteer for the Friends of Felines Rescue Center and a member of the Defiance County Junior Fair board.
She believes her involvement in 4-H and FFA have taught her responsibility and how to juggle all of the various project work with school activities and sports and credits both 4-H and FFA for her leadership and public speaking skills. She believes these organizations help youth prepare for job interviews and encouraged her to step outside of her comfort zone.
Emily Singer
Singer, 16, is a junior at Fairview High School. She is the daughter of James and Jackie Singer.
She is an 11-year member of the Farmer Agriculturists 4-H Club.
Singer has held many offices in her 4-H club and is active in her church youth group. She also participates in golf, basketball and track, as well as being a member of student council, National Honor Society, marching band and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“The Farmer Agriculturists 4-H Club has provided me with many leadership skills for my future,” said Singer. “One skill is holding an office and leading by example for the younger members of the club. Another skill is leading and organizing a committee. The 4-H program as a whole has taught me how to correctly care for my animals, study, talk to judges, and respect my fellow competitors. It all has built a foundation in leadership that I will use for the rest of my life”
Emily Woodbury
Woodbury, 17, graduated from Tinora High School last spring. She is the daughter of Beth and Jeff Woodbury, Defiance.
She has been a member of The Crew 4-H Club for six years.
Woodbury graduated from Tinora during the COVID-19 pandemic. At school, she was involved in volleyball, football and basketball cheer team and National Honor Society. She is also a 4-H camp counselor, president of the Defiance County junior fair board and a 4-H teen leader. She is currently working at Keller Trucking as a safety assistant.
Woodbury feels that her years spent in 4-H has “led her to be a responsible leader and an example for up and coming 4-H members.” Her confidence has grown and she is no longer a “very nervous person.” She is confident when speaking to groups of people. The top three leadership skills she has learned by participating in 4-H include responsibility, empathy and flexibility. She encourages all 4-Hers to take advantage of the many opportunities available throughout Ohio.
Kaitlyn Zeedyk
Zeedyk, 16, is a junior at Fairview High School. She is the daughter of Mike and Michele Zeedyk, Hicksville.
She has been a member of the Hicksville Herdsmen 4-H Club for eight years and the Fairview FFA Chapter for two years.
Zeedyk is active in FFA and has been the FFA chapter reporter and currently serves as secretary. While representing FFA, she has participated in a variety of contests. This year she was second in district for job interview and fifth in state for beginning prepared public speaking. She is also active in her 4-H club, Lutheran Youth Fellowship, Fairview Fellowship of Christian Athletes and student council.
As an active member of 4-H and FFA, she has attended various shows at the county, state and national levels. She is extremely organized and has learned how important communication is.
“Now I am able to talk to strangers and answer questions,” stated Zeedyk. “Being a 4-H club member and FFA officer has taught me leadership skills, responsibility, communication skills, fast-thinking, integrity, time-management and organization.”
