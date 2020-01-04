ANTWERP — Fourth-grade students at Oakwood, Antwerp, and Grover Hill elementary schools have built upon their knowledge of erosion, weathering, deposition, and pollution through two recent presentations done by Patrick Troyer of the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD)
First, students learned about the changing landscape of the Earth and the forces such as erosion, deposition, and weathering that work together to either construct or transform our environment via the Streamulator presentation.
In the Streamulator program, students learned that the surface of the Earth is continually being changed via erosion, weathering, deposition in addition to earthquakes and volcanoes. Weathering is breaking down or dissolving rocks and minerals on the earth’s surface. Agents of weathering include water, ice, salt, plants, animals, and temperature fluctuations.
Students were asked if weathering is constructive or destructive. It is in fact destructive as it is breaking rocks and minerals down. Erosion is another force changing the landscape of the Earth and is the process or carrying away sediment on the Earth’s surface via water, wind, glaciers, or gravity.
Water erosion is one of the main forces of erosion at work. It is most destructive during heavy rain events that wash bare soil away to create scenes such as gullies in farm fields. Rivers have a steady flow of water and work to break up particles to carry them downstream or erode the coastline away.
Wind erosion happens when the soil is dry and the ground has no cover which makes it very light and easily carried away by wind. Soil is removed from one area and deposited in another. A big example of wind erosion is the Dust Bowl that swept through in the 1930s. Erosion can be reduced in many ways. Cover crops can be planted to hold the soil in place from water or wind erosion or mulch can be applied around landscaping to have the same effect. Windbreaks also can be used which is simply a line of trees planted around a field or property to slow down the wind.
Before students visualized the power of erosion via the Streamulator, they learned some basics about streams. Flowing water carries energy as it moves across the landscape which erodes a channel that creates bends called meanders. As water flows through these bends, some energy is lost. Meanders absorb the force of the stream moving through the landscape.
It was up to the students to label the parts of a stream as they learned in the prior presentation. Students observed how a stream cuts its way through the landscape and forms meanders, as well as how water will go to the lowest point in a normal flow and in a flooded environment. After seeing how a stream works, students were challenged to build their own stream and community on the Streamulator using the sand, buildings, bridges, and trees available. The goal was to build a community with a stream and see if their community survived under normal water flow and if a flood came. During the flooding event, students really visualized how powerful water is when it comes to erosion and transformation of the landscape.
Programs are available for classrooms or groups by contacting Troyer at the Paulding SWCD office at 419-399-4771 or email patrick.troyer@pauldingswcd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.