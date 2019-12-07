Edon FFA team places at district

EDON — The Edon FFA was represented at sub-district and district contests in November and December by the advanced parliamentary procedure team.
The parliamentary procedure career development event is an assessment of students’ abilities to participate effectively in a business meeting or other group decision making situations. The Edon team placed first at the sub-district contest, and then advanced to compete at the district level on Dec. 5, where the team placed fifth.
Edon FFA team members participating parliamentary contests are Aidan Muehlfeld, Addison Harding, Alea Brandt, Tatum Schaffter, Connor Skiles, and Shane Zulch.
