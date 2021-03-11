Edon FFA coins for cancer

Edon FFA officers Maddison Gearing (left) and Emma Howard reveal the grand total of the Coins for Cancer fundraiser for Cancer Assistance of Williams County that was held during FFA Week.

 Photo courtesy of Edon FFA

EDON — In celebration of FFA Week, the Edon FFA Chapter organized an event called Coins for Cancer and encouraged all students preschool-grade 12 to bring in change over the course of FFA Week. The class with the most money collected earned a donut party, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

Throughout the week, the contest promoted friendly competition between the grade levels, and the winner was Mrs. Hamman’s third-grade class which brought in $372.54. In total, the students and faculty at Edon raised $1,356.71 during the event.

Cancer Assistance of Williams County is committed to serving individuals who are in crisis by counseling patients and their families during and after diagnosis, as well as offering financial assistance with medication, mileage, and other medical expenses.

This was the third year that the FFA has held a fundraiser for this organization, and because of the success of the event, they plan on making it an annual community service project.

Edon FFA president, Addison Harding said, “As a chapter, we know that many people in our community are affected by cancer and we want to help ease the burden on these individuals. Our goal as a chapter is to always be giving back to the community, and this fundraiser is a great way to do that.”

