EDON — Three members of the Edon FFA Chapter competed in the sub-district public speaking contest on Jan. 26.
Kendall Siebenaler placed second in the FFA Creed division where she recited the FFA Creed from memory and answered questions from the judges. Emma Howard placed first in the Beginning Prepared division with her speech titled, “Cows and Coronavirus,” and Addison Harding placed second in the Advanced Prepared division with her speech titled, “How Do We Save the American Farmer?”
All three individuals then qualified for the district competition on Feb. 8. At the district contest, Siebenaler placed eighth, Howard placed fifth, and Harding placed sixth.
