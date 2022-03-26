Edon FFA Officers

Pictured from left: Edon FFA secretary Carlie Kiess, treasurer Olivia Mitchell, and reporter Kiera Towers. The trio received state gold ratings on their officer books this year and will be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

 Photo Courtesy of Hannah Everetts

EDON — Each year, FFA chapter secretaries, treasurers and reporters take on the challenge of completing officer books for competition.

The secretary’s book includes meeting agendas, minutes, committee reports and all chapter correspondence. This individual is also responsible for maintaining membership records and activity attendance. Edon FFA Secretary, Carlie Kiess earned a gold rating on her book at the state level and placed third in the district.

The treasurer of the chapter is responsible for receiving, recording, and depositing FFA funds and collecting dues. They also issue receipts and maintain accurate accounting records. Edon FFA Treasurer, Olivia Mitchell earned a gold rating on her book at the state level.

Chapter reporters are responsible for compiling the chapter scrapbook, publishing a chapter newsletter or website, and sending in news articles to local newspapers. They also serve as the chapter photographer and keep records of the chapter’s history. Edon FFA Reporter, Kerrin Towers, earned a gold rating on her scrapbook at the state level.

Kiess, Mitchell, and Towers will be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention in May for their accomplishments.

