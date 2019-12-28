EDON — The Edon FFA Chapter recently held its annual degree ceremony to award students with either their Greenhand or Chapter FFA degrees. In total, 44 students received these honors for their involvement in the chapter.
The Greenhand and Chapter Degrees are awarded within FFA chapters to recognize members that enable chapters to continue traditions of excellence.
FFA members that are in their first year of agriculture classes or are freshmen are eligible to receive the Greenhand FFA degree. The Edon FFA members earning this degree were: Dylan Bass, Garrett Dowdy, David Eitniear, Austin Farris, Levi Favourite, Chase Floyd, Reece Furniss, Maddison Gearig, Courtney Heinze, Brianna Herr, Emma Hickman, Ian Hickman, Emma Howard, Shylee Isbister, Carter Kiess, Kaden Mosher, Caden Nester, Wade Parrish, Konnor Prince, Ethan Riter, Kendall Sheline, Garrett Skiles, MacKenzie Spangler, Connor Towers, Kalon Weaver, and Mallory Wofford.
Students that are sophomores and/or have been an FFA member for two years can earn the Chapter FFA degree, which is the highest degree that an FFA chapter can bestow upon its members. Members earning the Chapter FFA Degree this year were: Trenton Arnold, Jack Berry, Cory Brooks, Hayden Dye, Henley Dye, Drew Gallehue, Hunter Goebel, Breanna Heinze, Carlie Kiess, Angel Lewis, Olivia Mitchell, Steven Northrup, Heavenlee Owens, Lane Reitzel, Ethan Steinke, Kerrin Towers, Cole Vasquez, and Gage Winebernner.
The ceremony also included a speech by the 2019-20 Ohio FFA treasurer Haleigh Stoller, who encouraged members to not let opportunities pass them by in the FFA.
