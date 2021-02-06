Members of the Edon FFA grain merchandising team competed online last week in the state FFA grain merchandising career development event. The Edon team placed 26th in the state contest designed to stimulate interest in the area of grain merchandising and make students aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products. Members of the Edon team pictured, from left were: Peyton Trausch, Jarret Trausch, Paige Briner, Clayton Dulle and Wade Parrish.
