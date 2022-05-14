Pictured are all of the Edon FFA chapter members that attended the 94th Ohio FFA convention after they toured the OSU Large Animal Services Clinic in Marysville. Front row, from left: Anne Hug, Kendall Siebenaler, Zoe Guillemette, Kerrin Towers, Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard, and Marley Moyer. Back row, from left: Georgia Howard, Sophia Voss, Kendall Sheline, Grace Reitzel, Carlie Kiess, Alexis Dulle, Skylar Osborn, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel, Jarrett Trausch, and Lance Reitzel.
Shown are the Edon FFA state FFA degree recipients. From left: Kendall Sheline, Emma Howard, and Maddison Gearig.
Photo courtesy of Hannah Everetts
Pictured are all of the Edon FFA chapter members that attended the 94th Ohio FFA convention after they toured the OSU Large Animal Services Clinic in Marysville. Front row, from left: Anne Hug, Kendall Siebenaler, Zoe Guillemette, Kerrin Towers, Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard, and Marley Moyer. Back row, from left: Georgia Howard, Sophia Voss, Kendall Sheline, Grace Reitzel, Carlie Kiess, Alexis Dulle, Skylar Osborn, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel, Jarrett Trausch, and Lance Reitzel.
COLUMBUS — The Edon FFA chapter traveled to Columbus May 5-6 to participate in the 94th Ohio FFA state convention.
During their trip, the 19 members toured the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Service Center in Marysville. On the tour, they got to see all the equipment vet students use at their labs and listen to stories about the trips they take to help large animals and livestock.
The FFA members also toured the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and learned about the different majors offered in the agricultural college. Students also got to have some fun by trying out Topgolf.
Several of the FFA members from Edon were recognized on stage for various awards.
Carlie Kiess, Olivia Mitchell and Kerrin Towers were recognized for earning gold ratings on their officer books during the second session.
Additionally, the chapter had three members earn the highest degree the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on its members, the state FFA degree.
Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard and Kendall Sheline received this degree, and were honored in front of a crowd of over 9,000 people.
Overall, the chapter expressed that members had a very successful and fun trip, and look forward to attending again next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.