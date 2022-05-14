COLUMBUS — The Edon FFA chapter traveled to Columbus May 5-6 to participate in the 94th Ohio FFA state convention.

During their trip, the 19 members toured the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Service Center in Marysville. On the tour, they got to see all the equipment vet students use at their labs and listen to stories about the trips they take to help large animals and livestock.

The FFA members also toured the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and learned about the different majors offered in the agricultural college. Students also got to have some fun by trying out Topgolf.

Several of the FFA members from Edon were recognized on stage for various awards.

Carlie Kiess, Olivia Mitchell and Kerrin Towers were recognized for earning gold ratings on their officer books during the second session.

Additionally, the chapter had three members earn the highest degree the Ohio FFA Association can bestow on its members, the state FFA degree.

Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard and Kendall Sheline received this degree, and were honored in front of a crowd of over 9,000 people.

Overall, the chapter expressed that members had a very successful and fun trip, and look forward to attending again next year.

