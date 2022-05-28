The Edon FFA Chapter celebrated a successful year by honoring students and supporters at their 83rd annual FFA banquet on April 30, presided over by Edon FFA President, Emma Howard.
The chapter gathered with parents and family members to celebrate and honor all of the members’ hard work and dedication.
The afternoon started off with an address from Edon Northwest Schools Superintendent Anthony Stevens, who spoke about the positive impact that the chapter has on the school district and the community.
Next, the chapter recognized donors and those that have given back to the chapter throughout the year. It was then time to conduct the Greenhand and chapter FFA degree ceremonies.
The following 32 students received their Greenhand FFA degrees: Brodi Arnold, Leyla Avila-Garcia, Blake Baker, Grace Berry, Dylan Buck, Jaycea Craven, Allyson Derck, Alexis Dulle, Jimena Ferreira Martinez, Zoe Guillemette, Georgia Howard, Anne Hug, Cohen Hulbert, Parker Kelley, Lloa Mountz, Marley Moyer, Zayne Oberlin, Alexander Ogden, Sklar Osborn, Ahlia Peterson, Mason Pinkham, Max Radabaugh, Kyler Sapp, Miranda Schwartz, Trevor Shafer, Jacob Shepherd, Rowan Snyder, Carter Steinke, Hayden Tennant, Sophia Voss, Colton Willis and Natalie Wofford.
Additionally, 17 students earned their chapter FFA degrees: Joseph Boyer, Clayton Dulle, William Follett, John Goebel, Katrionna Grimes, Joslyn Horne, Christopher Joice, Brandon Krontz, Chase Lassen, McKenzie Main, Kole Olds, Grace Reitzel, Lance Reitzel, Kendall Siebenaler, Jacob Smith, Jarrett Trausch and Peyton Trausch.
During the banquet, time was also taken to recognize those students who earned their state and American FFA degrees this year. Maddison Gearig, Emma Howard and Kendall Sheline received their state FFA degrees at the Ohio FFA convention. Graduates Paige Briner, Alea Brandt and Aidan Muehlfeld received their state degrees too, and Shane Zulch will receive his American FFA degree at the national FFA convention in October.
The chapter also inducted two honorary members, Wes Dye and Kaysie Nester, and presented the Distinguished Service Award to Cindy Seaman.
Many students were recognized for their participation in career development events (CDEs), such as grain merchandising, job interviewing, and farm business management. Twenty chapter proficiency awards were given to members who have excelled with their supervised agricultural experience projects.
Edon FFA Advisor Hannah Everetts, presented special awards and recognized the graduating seniors. The Star Greenhand award was presented to Max Radabaugh. Outstanding Greenhand degrees were awarded to Skylar Osborn, Georgia Howard and Natalie Wofford. The Star Chapter degree was presented to John Goebel. The Outstanding Chapter degrees were awarded to Jarrett Trausch and Grace Reitzel. The Star State degree was presented to Emma Howard and the Outstanding State degrees were awarded to Maddison Gearig and Kendall Sheline.
Top seniors, Kerrin Towers, Carlie Kiess and Olivia Mitchell were presented with the DeKalb Award and the following students were presented with Outstanding Senior plaques: Drew Gallehue and Gage Winebernner.
Everetts also recognized all of the graduating FFA seniors and presented the senior retiring officers with gifts.
At the conclusion of the event, the 2022-23 Edon FFA officer team was installed to their respective offices: President Emma Howard; Vice President Grace Reitzel; Secretary Maddison Gearig; Treasurer Skylar Osborn; Reporter Jarrett Trausch; Sentinel Max Radabaugh; Student Advisor Ally Derck; Historian Georgia Howard; Parliamentarian John Goebel; and Chaplain Marley Moyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.