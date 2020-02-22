EDON — The Edon FFA Chapter is celebrating its 81st year with 75 FFA members who are dedicated to developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
Over the last year, students have been very involved in the Edon community. Some traditions that the chapter has upheld include participating in the Edon Days Parade, hosting a breakfast for Veterans Day, and participating in fundraisers for Cancer Assistance of Williams County and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Our chapter has also developed various ways to give back to the community, with members of the chapter completing over 2,000 total hours of community service.
The members of the Edon FFA Chapter were very busy this past year with career development events (CDE) as well. We not only had members participate at the sub-district and district level, we also had several state level winners. At the state level, Addison Harding placed in the top 8 in the state in the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking contest and In total, members participated in 10 different CDEs this year.
One requirement of our program is that students maintain a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program and keep records of their projects. Over the last year, our students have logged more than 8,000 hours in their SAE’s and have had a total economic impact of almost $120,000 in our community.
Hundreds of Edon students have experienced and enjoyed the variety of programs FFA has to offer and have earned awards and accolades for their efforts. This past year, two members received the American FFA Degree: Lucas Joice and Emily Fox. Additionally, we had 11 State FFA Degrees: Alea Brandt, Caitlyn Dietsch, Jacob Dulle, Arianna Howard, Tatum Schaffter, Lucas Joice, Alexandra Jacoby, Aidan Muehlfeld, Shane Zulch, Claire Radabaugh, and Taylor Brown.
Although many of our FFA members do not live on a farm, the FFA gives them the opportunity to learn more about our agriculture-based community. All of our students get involved in the experience whether they have grown up on a farm or not because it teaches them leadership skills and helps them better prepare for their futures. We have had many of our students go to college after graduation for an agricultural major due to their participation in the FFA chapter. We know that none of what we do would be possible without the unselfish contributions of so many individuals throughout our community. Our chapter is incredibly grateful for all the support and assistance that allows us to achieve such high levels of excellence each year.
Throughout the year, members of the Edon FFA Chapter participate in a variety of educational opportunities and recreational activities both within the community and across the area. Highlights since February 2018 include:
● Top 8th in State Beginning Prepared Public Speaking _ Addison Harding
● 2019 State FFA Degrees: Alea Brandt, Caitlyn Dietsch, Jacob Dulle, Arianna Howard, Tatum Schaffter, Lucas Joice, Alexandra Jacoby, Aidan Muehlfeld, Shane Zulch, Claire Radabaugh, and Taylor Brown.
● State Reporter’s Award — Claire Radabaugh — Gold
● Participating in the following leadership events: State FFA Convention, FFA Camp Muskingum, FFA Officer
Retreat, and National FFA Convention.
● Exhibiting livestock and shop projects at the Williams County Fair
● 2019 American FFA Degrees: Lucas Joice and Emily Fox
● Participating in the following Career Development Events: Soil Judging, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Public Speaking, Ag and Industrial Diagnostics, Farm Business Management, Grain Merchandising, Equine Judging, Poultry Judging, General Livestock Judging, and Wildlife Management.
