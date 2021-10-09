Thank a farmer
Photo courtesy of Edgerton FFA

Students in Mrs. Manning’s Food Science class at Edgerton High School gave a helping hand to area farmers in the form of nourishment. Harvest time can mean long, draining days for farmers. To bring a bit of sunshine to this process, students decorated bags with festive images and “Thank Yous” to commemorate the farmers' hard work. The bags were then filled with different snacks and drinks for the farmers to enjoy. Over the weekend, students delivered the bags to farmers working in the fields and gave them an in-person, “Thank You” for all of the hard work they put in. Pictured above are, standing from left: Olivia Martenies, Grace Schroeder, Sadie Walthers, Ashlee Hug, Luisa Rudersdorf, Elissa Bowen, Cydeney DeGryse, Matthew Sinclair and Justin Huffman. Seated from left are: Holly Stark, Brianna Wickerham, Molly Hennessey, Addi Cape and Lydia Walter

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments