Edgerton trash pick up
Photo courtesy of Edgerton FFA

On Wednesday, members of the Edgerton High School animal science class took advantage of the beautiful weather and went outside to collect trash from the field near the school. This activity will go toward many of the students’ SAE projects. Pictured from left are: JustinHuffman, Blake Flower, Olivia Martenies, Makayla Keppeler, Lydia Walters, Addison Cape, Brianna Wickerham, Molly Hennessey, Elissa Bowen and Cydney DeGryse.

