On Wednesday, members of the Edgerton High School animal science class took advantage of the beautiful weather and went outside to collect trash from the field near the school. This activity will go toward many of the students’ SAE projects. Pictured from left are: JustinHuffman, Blake Flower, Olivia Martenies, Makayla Keppeler, Lydia Walters, Addison Cape, Brianna Wickerham, Molly Hennessey, Elissa Bowen and Cydney DeGryse.
Trending Now
-
Local man given possibility of life imprisonment in sexual abuse case
-
Patrol releases name of injured driver
-
D-IV regional basketball: Cinderella Cardinals stun Antwerp in OT
-
Paulding Exempted Village Schools to purchase Parc Lane Training Center
-
Williamson chosen as top police officer by VFW; Flory wins regional firefighter honor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.